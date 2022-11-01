Economy Reprieve for farmers as weatherman predicts enough rainfall to December

A farmer weeds her maize crop at Yamumbi in Uasin Gishu County. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By LINET OWOKO

More by this Author

President William Ruto’s plan to contain rising food prices got a major reprieve after the weatherman projected adequate rainfall in the short rain season to December.

Dr Ruto’s administration is banking on the short rains to boost food production, key to the success of the fertiliser subsidy plan.

The Meteorological Department said Tuesday most parts of Kenya including highlands west of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Coast and northeastern Kenya would receive enhanced rainfall this week.

In September, farmers started receiving subsidised fertiliser, a State programme aimed at relieving them from the high cost of the commodity. Latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics put the cost of living at a 65-month high of 9.6 percent in October up from 9.2 percent in September as food tops the list of cost-fuelling commodities.

The market prices of foodstuffs including fruits, vegetables and beans went up, piling pressure on consumers.

The government estimates that at least 1.4 million acres will be planted during the season. The short rain crop plays a key role in Kenya’s food security as it supplements the main season harvest that is planted in March.

→ [email protected]