Economy Resident seeks freeze of Marsabit County funds

A pedestrian walk past the National Treasury building in Nairobi on June 12, 2014. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary A resident of Marsabit has moved to court seeking to block the Treasury from releasing cash to the county.

Mohamed Said Chute wants the High Court to block the Controller of Budget and the CS Treasury from approving and releasing funds for budgetary estimates allocated to Marsabit County government.

A resident of Marsabit has moved to court seeking to block the Treasury from releasing cash to the county, pending a special audit into the use of millions disbursed since 2017.

Mohamed Said Chute wants the High Court to block the Controller of Budget and the CS Treasury from approving and releasing funds for budgetary estimates allocated to Marsabit County government for the 2021/2022 financial year, pending the hearing and determination of the petition.

In a petition under the certificate of urgency, Mr Chute also wants the Auditor-General to publish financial audit reports for Marsabit since 2017.

The petitioner says he is aggrieved by how the county government spent funds meant to benefit the people since governor Mohamud Mohamed Ali was elected into office.

“That pending hearing and determination of this Petition, this Honourable Court be pleased to compel the 1st Interested Party (Auditor-General) to conduct a special audit on the Respondents’ financial accounts for the period between 2017 to 2021 financial years and file the report in court,” he said.

Through lawyer Elias Mutuma, the petitioner also wants the court to compel Governor Ali’s administration to give an account of how Sh119 million meant to fight the spread of Covid-19 was spent.