Economy Revival of Sh35bn Itare Dam to take over four years

Government officials during an assessment tour of the stalled multi-billion Itare Dam in Kuresoi South, Nakuru County on September 10, 2023. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NMG

By DOMINIC OMONDI

It will take more than four years before the stalled Sh35 billion Itare Dam Water project is revived, a work plan by the Water and Irrigation Ministry showed.

Latest projections indicate that only 65 percent of the project which stalled five years ago shall have been completed by the end of June 2027, pointing to a long wait by farmers in Nakuru who are banking on the dam to boost their productivity.

By the end of June 2022, only 27 percent of the project had been completed and Sh5.3 billion spent. This is not expected to change in the fiscal year 2023/24, an indication that ongoing negotiations between the government and the contractor might be drawn out.

Construction activities are likely to start picking up thereafter with a target of 30 percent by the end of June 2025. The construction target is expected to hit 50 percent by the end of June 2026.

In the latest sector working group report for the period between the financial year 2024/2025 and 2026/2027, the Water and Irrigation Ministry regrets the limited irrigation in the county despite the availability of fertile arable land.

According to the Ministry, building more dams in Kericho and Nakuru is a “very high” priority.

“There is a need for the government to take action for projects which had been budgeted for but no work done such as Arror, Kimwarer, and Itare dams to supply water,” said the Ministry.

Construction of the Itare Dam stalled in 2018. However, President William Ruto, who wants to boost agricultural production as part of his Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda signalled that he would push for the revival of dams that had stalled under his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

In March, the Cabinet gave the Treasury the nod to enter into alternative dispute resolutions (ADR) with the contractors of three dams including Itare, Arrow, and Kimwarer.

Earlier, President Ruto said Kenya and Italy had agreed to renegotiate the Sh19.8 billion controversial loan that Nairobi took to construct the Arror and Kimwarer dams, setting the stage for the revival of the projects that were cancelled by his predecessor.

The review of €578.2 million (Sh79.2 billion) syndicated loan package provided by Italian commercial banks was the highlight of the talks in Nairobi between President Ruto and his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella.

The projects stalled after the Director of Public Prosecutions said the cost of parts of the projects was inflated and that the contracts were awarded without regard to procurement laws.

President Ruto said Kenya was looking to resolve legal hurdles that stalled the projects after Kenya froze payments of the syndicated loans in the wake of the fraud allegations.

“We have now agreed on a framework to settle all the outstanding court cases and have agreed that the facilities that had been provided for the construction of these dams will be renegotiated,” Dr Ruto said on Tuesday.

