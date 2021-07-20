Economy Round two of polio jabs targets 3 million

By LYNET IGADWAH

More by this Author Summary The Ministry of Health has launched the second round of polio vaccination campaigns following detection of the virus early this year.

The campaign targeting three million children will be in 13 high-risk counties with low immunisation coverage due to Covid-19 disruptions, porous borders and high population movement.

A form of the polio virus that occurs in under-immunised communities with poor sanitation was detected earlier this year in Garissa and Mombasa.

“After a successful first round of the polio vaccination campaign in May, we are now looking forward to finishing this important job in round two this month,” said Health cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

The door-to-door campaign targets children below five-years in Garissa, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kitui, Lamu, Machakos, Mandera, Mombasa, Nairobi, Tana River and Wajir counties, as well as in the Dadaab refugee camps.

The first round of the campaign took place in May 2021 and reached 3.2 million children who are now set to receive their second dose.

The vaccination campaigns are done in conjunction with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the UNICEF.

The polio virus is highly contagious and can cause paralysis and lifelong disability or death in children.