Rules hand Interior CS powers to freeze billions

Interior secretary Fred Matiang’i. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

Financial institutions, organisations or individuals who fail to report and freeze funds or property meant for terrorist activities face a Sh3 million fine or seven years in jail.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has republished regulations guiding the freezing of funds or property suspected to be proceeds of terrorism in a renewed effort aimed at stepping up surveillance and netting billions in the dirty cash fight.

The new regulations tabled in Parliament will now allow the full implementation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution on Suppression of Terrorism.

The regulations were published pursuant to section 50(1) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2022 and repeal the 2013 rules which did not spell out the commencement date of the subsidiary law.

“These regulations may be cited as the Prevention of Terrorism (Implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Suppression of Terrorism) Regulations 2022, and shall come into operation as follows…regulation 27 and 32 shall come into operation on publication,” the rules say.

The new rules took effect on February 24, 2022, following gazettement and will enforce regulation 27 on penalties.

“A person or entity that contravenes these regulations commits an offence and shall be liable, upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding three million shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years,” regulation 27 states.

The rules empower the Interior CS to order a freeze of assets of individuals, organisations or entities listed under the UN sanctions lists or any other sanction list.

The regulations seek to implement resolutions on terrorism financing and dealings with weapons of mass destruction.

“Subject to these regulations, the Cabinet Secretary shall, either on his or her motion or at the request of the committee, make an order freezing the property or funds of a designated entity, whether held directly or indirectly by the entity or a person acting,” the rules, which and revokes the 2013 regulations, states.

According to the rules, “freeze” means to prevent or restrain specific property or funds from being used, transferred, transacted, converted, altered, concealed, moved or disposed of without affecting the ownership thereof.

An order to freeze property or funds shall include an ongoing prohibition against the provision of funds or financial services to the designated entity in which the order is made.

The regulations stipulate that a designation or sanctions list circulated by Interior CS or the Inter-Ministerial committee shall be deemed to authorize a reporting institution and any other institution which holds the property or funds of a designated entity to freeze, until further notice, such property or funds.

The regulations, which were not subjected to public participation for security reasons, establish an all-powerful nine-member Counter Financing of Terrorism Inter-Ministerial Committee to be chaired by the Interior CS.

“The functions of the committee shall be to implement Resolution 1267, 1373,1718 and 1988 relating to the suppression of terrorism financing and prevention, suppression and disruption of the proliferation of, and financing of, dealings with weapons of mass destruction and such other related resolutions in accordance with this resolutions,” the rules states.

The committee will track persons, organisations or entities holding property or cash suspected to have been received, acquired, transacted, concealed, disposed, converted, transferred or moved as security or financial services.

The committee will establish a domestic list of persons, organisations or entities designated in the UN list of terror.

