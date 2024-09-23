Ruto faults developed nations for snubbing global climate crisis

President William Ruto has criticised developed countries for their failure to address the global climate crisis, inequalities and debt crisis.

During his presentation at the United Nations General Assembly’s Summit of the Future in New York on Sunday night, Dr Ruto faulted the global policies for their ineffectiveness in addressing current and emerging world issues and stated that the United Nations (UN) has not sufficiently addressed global challenges.

“A year ago, I stood before this assembly urging bold reforms of the UN systems to tackle the boldly revolving and increasingly complex global challenges. Today, that call is as urgent as it was then,” Dr Ruto said.

“The planet is heating up, our climate is in crisis, oceans are rising, deserts are spreading and conflict is engulfing the world. Millions of people are displaced, poor and without access to basic services.”

He said multilateral systems have proved inadequate in addressing crises such as climate change, inequality and debt, and continue to fail in providing any.

During his first presentation at the Summit of the Future, Dr Ruto emphasised the urgent need to address the unprecedented global crisis posed by advanced stages of climate change. He urged the UN to move beyond boardroom discussions and take actionable measures against the effects of climate change on a global scale.

“We have no choice but to reject outdated systems and re-imagine a framework of international cooperation that works for us, eight million of us on the planet. This means redesigning the international financial system and strengthening partnerships for common security bridging the digital divide and investing in human capacity, especially empowering women and youths; the window to achieve this is, however, fast closing,” he said.

He then took pride in Kenya`s execution of the 1st African Climate Summit, describing it as a good example of actionable reforms in addressing climate change while detailing the country’s ambitious tree planting exercise of 15 billion trees, increasing the forest cover by 30 percent.

He challenged the world to follow suit in other actions in the race against climate destruction.

“In Kenya, we aim to increase forest cover by 30 per cent by planting 15 billion trees, an effort largely led by our youths. Two weeks ago, I launched Climate Works, a programme to employ 200,000 young people focusing on ecological restoration and infrastructure. This is the way to go.”

On the ongoing wars globally, Dr Ruto praised his police for the peacekeeping mission in Haiti, terming it Africa’s contribution to global peace, hence the continent deserving permanent representation at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“A year ago, I declared Kenya’s commitment to contributing to an international security support mission to Haiti. I went to Port-au-Prince yesterday to witness the significant progress made by Kenya’s mission even with the constraint of limited resources, what looked like mission impossible is now a present and real possibility for peace in Haiti.”

On representation to the UN Security Council, he said, “We must address the historical injustice of Africa’s lack of permanent representation at the UN Security Council as a matter of justice in the United Nations reforms.

“Additionally, region-led peace operations sustainably funded by the UN access contributions are critical to addressing today’s complex security challenges.”

In a major announcement recently, the United States, through its Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said it was ready to support two permanent African seats at the UNSC and one non-permanent seat for small island states.

She, however, added that the US would not support that the two permanent African seats be granted veto powers like the five original permanent members, namely the US, China, France, Britain, and Russia. According to Ambassador Greenfield, veto power has rendered the Security Council dysfunctional as any permanent member can block resolutions they dislike.

The Council has five permanent members with veto powers and 15 non-permanent members representing diverse regions.

"Veto power has been widely criticised for making the Council ineffective, as the permanent members rarely agree and frequently use their veto. This leaves the Council unable to act on important global security matters."

Dr Ruto also touched on the Sustainable Development Goals, saying that African countries are facing severe financial constraints, hence not able to achieve the goals.

“The 2024 Sustainable Development Goals report paints a dire picture, with only 17 percent of the targets on track, largely due to unmet financial commitments and developing countries, particularly in Africa and the global south are facing severe funding shortages and the gap is widening,” he said.

“Last year at the United Nations SDG, we highlighted the urgent need to overhaul the global financial system and as we approach the fourth financing for development forum 2025, imaginative solutions for debt relief and development financing are essential to close the SDGs gap.

“There is a need for an enhanced conceptional window of affordable financing made available for developing countries to provide critical public services, undertake investment in economic transformation and implement ambitious climate.”

A report released at a side event during the 79th UN General Assembly in New York by the Joint UN Programme on HIV/Aids shows that Kenya's debt crisis is severely undermining the funding of health and HIV services, leaving the sector chronically under-resourced.