Senate committee recommends removal of Wajir governor

Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mahamud. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

A special committee of the Senate has recommended the removal of Governor Mohamed Abdi Mahamud for endangering the health of the people Wajir County.

The committee chaired by Nyamira Senator Senior Counsel Okong’o Omogeni found Mr Mahamud guilty of gross violation of the Constitution, County Governments Act, Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act and the Public Finance Management Act.

The Senators, however, dismissed claims of abuse of office and gross misconduct against Mr Mahamud saying the allegations were not substantiated.

While impeaching Mr Mahamud, the MCAs accused the Governor of endangering the health of the people of Wajir because the health sector is in deplorable condition despite being allocated a total of Sh2.4 billion since 2018, an amount that is equivalent to 22 per cent of the budget.

They said the county referral hospital laboratory, which also serves the region, cannot conduct coronavirus tests for lack of kits and lack of reagents.

This, they said, is despite the fact that the county got an additional Sh194 million in the 2019/20 financial year to curb the spread of the virus.

The committee dismissed claims that the county’s first lady was running the affairs of Wajir, saying there was no link and no evidence was tendered to support the claims.

“The committee finds that the allegation was proved and was therefore substantiated. The committee further found that the allegation meets the threshold for the impeachment of the Governor under Article 181 of the constitution,” the report reads.

The Senate will vote to adopt or reject the report.