Economy SGR Christmas bookings full, air fares near double

By BONFACE OTIENO

The standard gauge railway (SGR) passenger service from Nairobi to Mombasa is fully booked ahead of Christmas, presenting holidaymakers with the option of more expensive alternatives such as road and air.

The bookings register shows the trains are fully booked between December 22 and 23 and only a few are available on December 24.

This development is a big boost to bus companies and airlines as families make plans to enjoy the holiday on the coast.

Airlines have also increased fares from Nairobi to Mombasa as well as other coastal destinations like Lamu and Malindi ahead of Christmas on early bookings and the tickets are expected to rise further.

Fares on the SGR economy class are Sh1,000 with first-class tickets going for Sh3,000 but they will rise to Sh1,500 and Sh4,500 respectively effective January 2024.

Children below three years do not pay on the train while those from 3-11 years pay half the rates at the moment.

However, the bookings ease from December 25, which is the Christmas Day when travels are much reduced as people celebrate.

Ticket prices for early plane bookings between December 23 and 25 have nearly doubled on some routes compared to reservations made a month ago.

Routes such as Malindi are fully booked, an indication that Kenyans have resorted to early booking to beat last-minute rush.

Travellers booking now to fly from Nairobi to Malindi on December 21 on Jambojet are paying up to Sh19,400 one-way, up from about Sh9,200.

Skyward Express will be charging Sh19,240 one-way on December 21 if travellers book now, up from an average of Sh8,880 on November 6.

Safarilink and Skyward Express are fully booked on the same route between December 22-24.

“We are fully booked on some coastal towns like Lamu, Malindi, and Diani. The business is looking good,” Safarilink chief executive Alex Avedi told Business Daily on Wednesday.

