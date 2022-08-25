Economy Sh233m graft case deferred after Ruto picks lawyer

Immediate former Garissa Governor Ali Korane. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOSEPH WANGUI

The trial of immediate former Garissa Governor Ali Korane and four County Government officials over the Sh233 million graft failed to proceed after President-elect William Ruto picked their lawyer in presidential election petitions lodged at the Supreme Court.

When the case was called out for prosecution, Milimani Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Juma was told that Mr Katwa Kigen was Dr Ruto's lead lawyer at the Supreme Court.

His colleague's lawyer in the trial said that Mr Kigen was engaged in drafting responses to the petitions lodged at the apex court on Monday challenging Dr Ruto's win in the presidential election.

The lawyer stated that they were not ready to proceed with the further hearing of the corruption case in absence of Mr Kigen. The prosecution did not oppose the request for adjournment.

