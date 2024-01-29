Economy Sh31bn donor funding to boost slum upgrade

An aerial view of a section of Mathare slums on April 3, 2023. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI | NMG

By DOMINIC OMONDI

More by this Author

More than 400 informal settlement schemes in the country are set to benefit from a Sh31.7 billion multilateral donor funding to provide low-cost housing and general infrastructure improvement among other crucial amenities.

The funding has been given out by the World Bank ($150 million or Sh24.1 billion) and the French Development Agency (43 million Euros or Sh7.6 billion) and will address infrastructure, water, lighting and social inclusion in 33 counties.

The upgrades will be effected through the Second Kenya Informal Settlement Improvement Project (KISIP2) which is designed by the World Bank and seeks to enhance land tenure security and improve infrastructure and services such as roads, drainage, pedestrian walkways and water connection.

KISIP National Project Coordinator George Arwa explained that the project further seeks to link beneficiaries to socio-economic opportunities and build the capacity of national and county governments to develop and implement slum upgrading and prevention policies and strategies.

“Urban population in developing countries like Kenya is increasing at an alarming rate. By 2020, Kenya had witnessed close to 7.6 million proportion of urban population living in slums while in Sub-Saharan Africa, it is estimated that more than 230 million urban populations currently live in informal settlements. The numbers keep bulging on a daily basis,” said Mr Arwa in a phone interview.

”KISIP project seeks to supplement the national Government efforts to provide affordable housing and provision of crucial amenities. We are working with the county government leadership to ensure the residents in the identified informal settlements schemes benefit,” Mr Arwa added.

→ [email protected]