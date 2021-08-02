Economy Sh323m Judiciary payout queried

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary Works worth Sh132.4 million in 17 construction contracts were partially done but certified as fully done.

The findings are contained in the audit report on procurements, payments of the Judicial Performance Improvement Project.

The Sh11.8 billion JPIP is a World Bank funded programme that is meant to improve access to justice through construction of new courts and rehabilitation of existing ones.

The Judiciary made irregular payments worth Sh323.2 million for construction works that had not been done or partially complete, reveals an internal audit

The audit report shows that the Judiciary cleared payment for court construction works valued at Sh190.8 million in 24 contracts that had not been started but were certified as fully done.

JPIP is financed through credit from the International Development Association (IDA) signed on December 5, 2012.

The Judiciary had paid Sh7.95 billion out of Sh11,759,256,000 or 68 percent of the JPIP budget as at October 23, 2020.

According to the financing agreement between Kenya and IDA, the agreement was to lapse as at December 31, 2018.

The 412-page report flags several anomalies that include defects, incomplete works, irregular issuance of certificates of completion, duplication of works in bill of quantities, payment of retention monies and variation of contracts.