Economy Shares, bond investors hit with higher withholding tax

Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) on the trading floor. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By DOMINIC OMONDI

More by this Author

Shareholders in companies and investors in government debt securities of between five and nine years will pay higher withholding taxes should the proposal by the National Treasury get the nod of lawmakers.

Shareholders of firms including those listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange will be the hardest hit as the tax on their dividend income will be tripled to 15 percent from the current five percent.

Read: Betting taxes rise 23pc to Sh5.9bn on tight system

The move is likely to further hit the stock market, which is in a protracted bear run as foreign investors flee.

The proposed amendments to the Income Tax are contained in the Finance Bill, 2023 and will also see resident holders of Treasury Bills, or short-term government paper, pay a higher withholding tax of 25 percent on the interest and discounts they receive.

This is up from the current 15 percent.

Also to be affected by the changes to the country’s revenue-raising laws is the withholding tax for those investing in government bonds of between two and nine years who will now have to pay 15 percent.

Currently, it is only the holders of a bond of between one and five years pay a resident withholding tax of 15 percent.

Bondholders of a government paper that matures after five years have been paying 10 percent.

However, this reprieve will only be enjoyed by those investors holding a Treasury bond of 10 years and above.

“The resident withholding tax rates shall be…in respect of a dividend, fifteen percent of the amount payable,” reads the Finance Bill, 2023.

The withholding tax is on both interest and discount or original issue discount arising from investment in the various government securities.

The changes come at a time when investors, spooked by uncertainty in the economy, have been flocking towards the short-term papers.

With the domestic debt standing at Sh4.53 trillion, President William Ruto’s administration stands to reap over Sh20 billion from these amendments.

However, the higher taxes could also scuttle the Kenya Kwanza administration’s plans to deepen the domestic market even as it moves away from the expensive dollar-denominated external loans.

Read: KRA set to tax hedging profits under new rules

The tripling of the tax on dividends on local investors puts them at the same level of taxation on foreigners. It will make a contrast to most countries where domestic investors pay lower taxes on their dividend income.

→ [email protected]