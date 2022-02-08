Economy Title deed issuance hurdles slow State’s home loans project

By CONSTANT MUNDA

KMRC, which is 25.3 percent owned by the National Treasury with the remainder of the stake controlled by private lenders, was formed to de-risk the home loans market by raising and lending long-term funds to mortgage providers.

Difficulties registering land and processing title deeds have slowed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s project aimed at enabling workers earning less than Sh150,000 a month to buy homes through subsidised loans.

“The biggest challenge they (banks and Saccos) keep saying is that we don’t have the supply (of houses) that’s meeting the requirements. These challenges are mainly related to land registration and titling processes,” chief executive Johnson Oltetia said.

“People are willing to do the constructions, but they don’t have titles. You cannot underwrite mortgages without a title [deed] because that’s the first thing you need.”

Prospective home buyers, who qualify for home loans under the KMRC framework, access up to Sh4 million for houses in Nairobi metropolitan area and Sh3 million elsewhere, with a repayment period of up to 20 years.

KMRC data shows it advanced Sh2.748 billion to financial institutions in the first full year of operation which ended June 2021 when it had a credit line of more than Sh30 billion from the World Bank Group and African Development Bank (AfDB).

The firm, which got permit to formally start operations in September 2020, offers long-term funds to banks and Saccos for onward lending to homebuyers at an annual interest of five percent.

The recipient lenders are, in turn, expected to lend out the cash at single-digit interest rates.

KCB Group #ticker:KCB — the largest mortgage financier by market size — received more than three-quarters of the Sh2.748 billion issued in the year ended June 2021 which covered about 1,400 mortgages that met conditions on size, interest and tenure under the KMRC disbursement criteria.

Other beneficiaries were HF Group (Sh515 million), Stima Sacco (Sh69million) and Tower Sacco (Sh30 million).

The average size for the 1,400 home loans refinanced by KMRC last fiscal year is Sh2.6 million — more than three times smaller than the banking industry’s average mortgage size of Sh8.6 million last year.

