Economy State clings to Sh272 billion county functions decade after devolution

The Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC) Kithinji Kiragu before the standing committee on Devolution and Inter-Governmental Relations at Parliament buildings on August 7, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

The national government is still holding onto devolved functions worth Sh272.2 billion, a new report by the inter-governmental relations agency has shown.

The report, submitted to the Senate Committee on Devolution, says the functions remain with ministries, departments and agencies 10 years after devolution.

This means the national government will be required to release the funds to counties from its annual budget should the report be adopted by the Senate as it is for implementation.

Appearing before the committee chaired by Wajir Governor Abass Mohamed on Wednesday, Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC) chairperson Kithinji Kiragu said the costing was from all devolved functions that were yet to be transferred to the counties.

According to the Constitution, he said, the functions are expected to be transferred to the county governments together with all its attendant resources including budgets, personnel and other assets.

The IGRTC boss, however, said the Sh272.2 billion estimate is yet to be verified by the Treasury.

The report reveals that the Ministry of Health and its agencies are performing 45 elements of the health function that exclusively belong to the counties.

“Four new other elements of the function identified and unbundled as concurrent to be transferred to the counties,” the report indicated. The health functions are worth Sh3.2 billion.

The Ministry of Water is yet to release 18 devolved functions with a total budget of Sh58 billion.

In Education, the report has identified 52 elements that should be transferred to the regional governments.

Childcare facilities

The report said the national government is restricted to education policy, standards, curricula, and examinations while implementation of pre-primary education, village polytechnics, home craft centres and childcare facilities belong to county governments.

Further, the exercise revealed that the Energy Ministry is holding onto devolved functions worth Sh59 billion. Agriculture, on the other hand, remains with an estimated Sh105 billion in regional functions.

Trade, Roads & Transport, and Tourism ministries are still clinging to Sh4.8 billion, Sh10.9 billion and Sh31 billion regional government functions in that order, the report says.

