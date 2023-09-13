Economy State eyes 16pc VAT on insurance services

The government wants to introduce value-added tax (VAT) on insurance services. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

Government wants to introduce value-added tax (VAT) on insurance services in a move that looks likely to depress a sector that currently has a penetration of below three percent in the country.

The proposal, contained in the National Treasury’s draft medium-term tax revenue strategy, will be a departure from the current practice where all insurance services are exempt from VAT.

“Taxation of insurance services at the general rate will expand the tax bases and hence raise VAT revenue as a percentage of GDP. Therefore, the government will introduce VAT on insurance services,” reads the draft in part.

This marks the latest attempt by the State to introduce VAT in a sector that is struggling with fraud, price undercutting and low penetration rate, which stood at 2.33 percent last year.

The High Court in December 2021 ruled that the deletion of insurance agencies, insurance brokerage and securities brokerage services from the VAT exemption list as had been done by the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 was unlawful and unconstitutional.

The Court noted that insurance income is exempt from VAT and the VAT charged on insurance agents and brokers would therefore not be passed to insurance policyholders, leading to an additional tax burden to insurers.

The latest attempt to introduce VAT on these services has the potential of increasing premiums for policyholders unless the insurance companies opt to absorb the cost.

The Finance Act 2023 has already introduced a new sub-section to section 17 of the VAT Act to allow for the owner of taxable supplies who is compensated for the loss of goods to pay 16 percent VAT.

The move had been opposed by insurers who said such a tax was against the VAT Act that classifies insurance as tax-exempt. The change however sailed through.

