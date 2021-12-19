Economy State to hire auditor ahead of Gathungu exit

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu’s successor will be hired six months before her exit in proposed changes to the law aimed at avoiding repeat of constitutional breaches in the audit of accounts of government and State organs.

The Public Audit (Amendment) Bill, 2021 says an Auditor-General will be hired six months before the end of the term of the serving officeholder.

The Bill seeks to end past breaches of the law where accounts of government and public offices delayed release of their financial statements past the six-month reporting period provided under the Constitution.

“The principle objective of the Bill is to amend the Public Audit Act, 2015 to provide for the process of recruitment of Auditor-General six months prior to the expiration of the serving Auditor-General,” reads the memorandum of the Bill.

Ms Gathungu took over from Edward Ouko in July 2020 ending nearly a year of a vacuum in the office amid concerns that lack of an Auditor-General created room for graft in the government.

Mr Ouko — the first person to occupy the office under the 2010 Constitution, retired in August 2019 upon the end of his eight-year non-renewable term. Ms Gathungu’s term will lapse in 2029.

Audited reports for the 2018/ 2019 financial period were due by December last year but the exit of Mr Ouko in August meant that he could not conclude the work.

State agencies such as the Central Bank of Kenya, the Capital Markets Authority, KenGen and Kenya Power delayed pay of dividends last year due to the lack of a substantive Auditor-General to approve their financial books.

The current law does not provide for an acting deputy Auditor-General and as such, there is no one other than the Auditor-General who is permitted to sign off the reports for tabling in Parliament.

Delays in appointment of Ms Gathungu led to a backlog in the scrutinising and approval of the financial books for the 2018/19 year, leading to delays in auditing of accounts for the year ended June.

Mr Ouko who served between 2011-2019 said he found a backlog of about four years when he joined the office and that it took him nearly his entire term to come closer to reporting within the time required by law.

