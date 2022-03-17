Economy State officers training spend triples to Sh1.8bn

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By LYNET IGADWAH

More by this Author Summary Data from the Controller of Budget (CoB) shows an increase of Sh1.3 billion in training costs from the Sh512 million spent in the corresponding period in 2020.

Most of the Covid prevention measures including a dusk to dawn curfew were lifted on Mashujaa day in October last year, allowing ministries to increase the numbers they were training in physical gatherings.

When the strict Covid measures were in place, most training was being done virtually, which carried a much lower cost compared to physical meetings.

Ministries and State agencies expenditure on training more than tripled to Sh1.8 billion in the six months to December 2021, indicating a jump in conferences and seminars as the country eased out of the Covid-19 containment measures in the period.

Data from the Controller of Budget (CoB) shows an increase of Sh1.3 billion in training costs from the Sh512 million spent in the corresponding period in 2020, when the country was still firmly in the grip of Covid-19 and public gatherings had been banned.

Most of the Covid prevention measures including a dusk to dawn curfew were lifted on Mashujaa day in October last year, allowing ministries to increase the numbers they were training in physical gatherings.

When the strict Covid measures were in place, most training was being done virtually, which carried a much lower cost compared to physical meetings which carry significant accommodation, transport and per diem costs.

The Ministries of Interior and Health accounted for a third of the spending on training in the review period.

The spending by the Interior ministry increased nearly six times to Sh458 million from the Sh68 million spent between July and December in 2020.

The Ministry of Health recorded a 43 percent jump in its training expenses to Sh232 million from Sh162 million previously.

The jump also coincided with increased vaccination among Kenyans, which allowed bigger gatherings.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) also raised its training expenditure to Sh503 million from Sh31.6 million a year earlier.

During the period TSC appointed tutors underwent training on the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) when the pioneer class transitioned to grade five.

Some 90,000 primary school teachers from 32,300 went through the week-long training on CBC offered by trained by curriculum support officers and CBC champions.

The higher training costs for the government have however raised questions in the past from experts who argue that it is an unnecessary expenditure item that frustrates efforts to bring in the fiscal consolidation needed to tame its rising debt problem.

[email protected]