Economy State pays Sh65m for irregular recovery of its own city land

Onlookers at the Roy Transmotors demolition site in 2008. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author Summary The property — a truck transport yard owned by businessman Omar Yakub — was brought down by the ministry in November 2008 to pave the way for the construction of the Nairobi-Thika highway.

The State through the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) had laid claim to the parcel of land located on the current Roysambu Interchange point.

Taxpayers have been slapped with a Sh65 million bill after roads ministry officials defied a court order temporarily stopping them from destroying private property built on a public road reserve in Kasarani, Nairobi.

Mr Yakub through his company Roy Hauliers, however disputed the State’s claim arguing that he bought the two parcels from Geoffrey Mukana and Jane Musandu in 1994 and later amalgamated them and built his truck yard.

He moved to court and obtained an injunction barring the Roads ministry from pulling down his property until his grievances were heard and determined.

Ministry officials, however ignored the injunction and razed the property in 2008 prompting Mr Yakub to pursue contempt of court charges against the State.

Though it was later confirmed that the disputed parcel of land belonged to the State, the Environment and Lands Court ruled that the ministry officials destroyed Mr Yakub’s property irregularly by defying the injunction.

The order barred the ministry against demolishing the structures that were on the suit property, pending determination of a judicial review application filed by Mr Yakub.

"I have looked at the order... there is evidence that it was received by the ministry on April 2, 2008. What emerges from the evidence is that the Ministry decided not to pursue the legal redress avenue available. They decided to disregard the court order and proceeded to demolish the structures that were on the suit property. This was certainly unlawful," Justice Bernard Eboso of the Environment and Land Court said.

He awarded Mr Yakub Sh65 million for the damages.

The Attorney-General’s in a separate testimony denied the allegation that the ministry committed acts of unlawful destruction of property.

Justice Eboso however said that while he agreed with the Attorney General that there was need for the site to be given to the contractor and for the project to commence promptly, there cannot be a justification for disregarding a court order.

“All that the Ministry needed to do was to request the Attorney-General to swiftly move the court for an order of stay of the court order in the public interest,” the judge ruled.