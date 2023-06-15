Economy State pool houses, police winners in Sh35bn budget

Police headquarters Vigilance House. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDNA MWENDA

More by this Author

State officials with pool houses, the National Police Service and Kenya Prisons are some of the beneficiaries of the Sh35.2 billion allocated to housing.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u allocation aims to accelerate the government’s ambitious plan to deliver 250,000 houses annually and offer affordable mortgages.

The Treasury allocated National Police Service and Kenya Prisons Sh1.1 billion for building their houses, while the maintenance of government pool houses received Sh932 million.

“Other key proposed allocations to the housing, urban development and public works sector include Sh5.5 billion for the Kenya Informal Settlement Improvement Project-Phase two, Sh5.2 billion for construction of markets, Sh150 million for construction of footbridges and Sh300 million for the development of appropriate building technology,” said Prof Ndung’u.

He proposed Sh7.3 billion to the Kenya Urban Programme, Sh5 billion to the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company to boost the company’s capital and for on-lending to primary mortgage lenders, Sh3.2 billion for the affordable housing plan and Sh3.3 billion towards social housing.

The Budget for the fiscal year 2023/24, which begins on July 1 to June 30 next year, estimated at Sh3.7 trillion, is expected to establish President William Ruto’s bottom-up economic model amid a tough economic setting clouded by the high cost of living and pressure to repay other maturing debts.

“The cost of housing is a heavy burden to Kenyans and is the main factor driving the proliferation of slums in the country. The government’s commitment is to turn the housing challenge into an economic opportunity to create quality jobs for our youth graduating from TVET institutions,” Mr Ndung’u said.

In a move aimed at legitimizing land ownership and rebuilding the broken lands system, the CS has proposed an allocation of Sh1.2 billion for processing and registration of title deeds, Sh2.6 billion for settlement of the landless, Sh755 million towards digitization of the land registries and Sh138.3 million for construction of land registries.

→ [email protected]