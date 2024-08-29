State rental income up 176pc amid plan to raise rates

Rental income generated from government-owned houses jumped nearly two-fold in the year ended June 2024, signalling improved collections even as the Housing Department insisted the proposal to raise rates for civil servants was shot down.

The State received a record Sh9.44 billion from rent on buildings and land, Treasury documents show a 176.35 percent climb over Sh3.42 billion the year before.

The Treasury data shows the rental income for the year ended June exceeded the Sh6.47 billion estimates by 45.83 percent, or nearly Sh2.97 billion.

This came in a period when Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga wrote to his Treasury counterpart, Chris Kiptoo, seeking approval to raise the rent for civil servants in 56,892 State-owned residential houses by at least 10 percent. The review also sought to triple the rental rates for some of the State-owned houses.

Mr Hinga insisted that the rental rates for civil servants had not changed since 2021 despite an upward review in housing allowances for public service workers amidst changes in inflation.

“It was noted that the rent rates have stagnated since 2001 for most government housing. Therefore, it remains an avenue that can increase Appropriation In Aid (AIA) for the State department in line with the observations made in the meeting held on September 22, 2023, with you on enhancing AIA for the State department," the letter to Dr Kiptoo dated September 28, 2023, read in part.

On Thursday, Mr Hinga told the Business Daily that the proposed raise on rent for public service workers was “never effected”.

The Housing PS added that he was not in a position to authoritatively give reasons for the surge in rental income from State-owned property, referring this writer to the National Treasury. Dr Kiptoo had not responded to our questions sent to his cellphone number on Wednesday.

The review sought to raise the rent paid by low-cadre civil servants upwards from the current Sh1,000 a month.

“Rent for civil servants averages Sh2,200 but there are those who pay as low as Sh1,000 a month for a single room in Mbotela Estate on Jogoo Road to the super scale public servants who pay as high as Sh30,000 per month for a three bedroomed along State House,” Mr Hinga said in March.

The rare growth in rent revenues bucked a downward trend over the years, with the Office of the Auditor-General blaming manual collections prone to revenue leakages.

“The management of government houses and collection of rent is largely manual as it is yet to be digitised,” Nancy Gathungu, the Auditor-General, said in the latest report for the State Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“The benefits that accrue with digitisation such as the ability to establish an expectation on rental income from individual ministries, departments, agencies or counties, invoicing, rent collections, booking of revenue, reconciliations, and maintenance of houses have not been realised.”

Past audit reports have shown that nearly half of civil servants occupying government houses do not pay rent as required.

Besides ministries and departments, parastatals such as the National Housing Corporation, Kenya Development Corporation, and Kenya Airports Authority also own property for residential or commercial use as well as parking, providing a steady stream of revenue in the form of AIA.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee last March, Mr Hinga asked lawmakers to intervene and call for a special audit on all MDAs that have collected rent and failed to remit the same. He argued it was illegal for State entities to spend money not appropriated in the budget.