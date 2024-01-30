Economy State to loan ‘hustlers’ to pay for mandatory health cover

Susan Nakhumicha, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Health gives her remarks at a past event. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

The government plans to issue loans to non-salaried people who will struggle to pay for the compulsory social health insurance where monthly contributions will be at 2.75 percent of the gross income.

The draft Social Health Insurance (General) Regulations, 2024 says while the salaried will pay for the premiums monthly, those not in salaried employment will be required to make one annual payment, based on the estimated 2.75 percent of their annual gross income.

