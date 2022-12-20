Economy State triples hospitality, travel spend during polls

Office of the Controller of Budget, Dr Margaret N. Nyakang’o. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

More by this Author

Government officials nearly tripled the hospitality and training spend in the three months to September 2022, as the country went through the August poll.

The latest data from the Controller of Budget (CoB) shows that ministries and State agencies spent Sh4.08 billion on the two items reflecting a 189 per cent jump from Sh1.41 billion used in a similar period last year.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Judiciary— two State agencies at the centre of the polls – drove the spending spree highlighting the financial impact of the August elections.

READ: Treasury exceeds spending by Sh 65.5 billion in first quarter

Kenya entered the final preparations for the August elections in July, placing the IEBC and Judiciary at the centre amid increased training to ensure a smooth election and also preparing for the possibility of poll petitions.

Margaret Nyakang'o, the Controller of Budget, has many times flagged high expenditure on training and hospitality by other State agencies, saying this has hampered the delivery of services.

IEBC spent Sh2.8 billion in the period under review, reflecting a 3,141 per cent jump from Sh86.61 million from a similar period last year followed by Judiciary whose spending on training and hospitality rose 235.6 per cent to Sh69 million.

Hospitality and training have over the years been cited as a non-core expenditure with the Treasury pushing to rein in and free up funds for basic and critical services such as health.

ALSO READ: Eyes on new MPs to pass key expenditure bills

But spending on foreign and local trips dropped by Sh1 billion in the three months as the country awaited the swearing-in of the new President and Parliament.

→ [email protected]