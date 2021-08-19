Economy State to make upfront loan deals disclosure in new Bill

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary The State shall be compelled to make public full details of all future borrowings ahead of the Treasury signing loan agreements with creditors if MPs approve a new Bill.

The proposed law will require the Treasury to table in Parliament for approval of draft financing agreements prior to signing the loans.

“The details for each specific loan shall be submitted to the National Assembly and approved by resolution before being utilised by the Treasury,” the Public Finance Management Bill, 2021 states.

The Bill, sponsored by Emgwen MP Alexander Kosgey seeks to amend the Public Finance Management Act, to require the Treasury to disclose the purpose of each loan to Parliament prior to signing.

“In seeking the approval from the National Assembly prior to raising any loan or guarantee, the Cabinet Secretary shall submit…list of financing options considered when identifying the creditor for consideration together with the loan request,” the Bill states.

The Treasury will further be compelled to table in Parliament the loan disbursement and repayment schedule.

“The purpose of the Bill is to amend the Public Finance Management Act in order to provide for greater oversight and transparency on government borrowings,” Mr Kosgey said in a memorandum on the Bill.

“It will also require that the draft loan agreements and other supporting documents are made public,” Mr Kosgey said.

The Emgwen lawmaker said the Bill borrows from best practice that is already in place in countries like Uganda and South Africa.

“Public debt dynamics are volatile in emerging market economies. There is a need to come up with laws such as this that should stabilise debt situation,” Mr Kosgey, who in 2018 came up with a Bill to set the debt ceiling at Sh6 trillion said.

The Treasury instead lobbied Parliament to change the PFM law to increase the debt ceiling to Sh9 trillion in October 2019.

The Treasury in February notified Parliament of the government’s intention to raise the country’s debt ceiling of Sh9 trillion to accommodate gaps in its expenditure needs amid underperforming tax collections.