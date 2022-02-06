Economy State withdraws mediation Bill after two years in Parliament

By JOHN MUTUA

The government has withdrawn a Bill that sought to resolve civil disputes through mediation amid an ongoing policy review.

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Amos Kimunya withdrew the Mediation Bill, 2020 last week, nearly two years after it was tabled in the House.

He told the Business Daily that a parallel review that will see the government draw a more comprehensive mediation process prompted the withdrawal.

The Bill sought to make regulations for accreditation of mediators, instances when the courts can refer civil disputes to the mediation process and procedures to govern mediation.

Courts are currently grappling with pending civil cases, delays that have plagued efforts by businesses and households to recover their money or property.

“There is no point in doing a Bill that will be overtaken by events and policies,” Mr Kimunya said on Friday.

Under the Bill, rules on the training, qualifications and accreditation would be drawn by a 12-member Mediation Accreditation Committee. The Central Organisation of Trade Unions, Federation of Kenyan Employers, Kenya Bankers Association, Kenya Private Sector Alliance would have been part of the committee.

The lobbies for arbitrators, jurists, secretaries and accounts would also be part of the team besides a chairperson, a representative of the Attorney-General and two nominees from the Law Society of Kenya.

The latest data on courts performance in the year ended last June shows pending cases went up five percent to 649,112 from 617,582 by June 2020. Civil cases, which tend to take longer to resolve, account for more than half of the cases at 355,507.

The Judiciary revealed that 5,218 cases worth about Sh14 billion had been resolved in the last five years through mediation, highlighting why the process is key to easing the pressure on the courts.

