Economy Trans Nzoia refutes millers’ maize shortage claim

Workers spread dry maize to dry by the roadside in Elburgon town, Nakuru County in this photo taken on October 18, 2021. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary The county’s executive (CEC) officer for Agriculture Mary Nzomo said farmers are waiting for the price to be in their favour before they can release their stocks to the market.

Millers have in the past two weeks raised concern over a shortage of the staple in the country saying that the move was likely to impact negatively on the cost of flour.

Trans Nzoia County, one of the country’s breadbaskets, has refuted millers’ claims of maize shortage, saying farmers are holding enough stocks.

The county’s executive (CEC) officer for Agriculture Mary Nzomo said farmers are waiting for the price to be in their favour before they can release their stocks to the market.

This comes as scarcity of the grain in the market continues felt with the price of a 90 kilogramme bag now shooting to a high of Sh3,200 from Sh2,800 previously.

Dr Nzomo said she directed some of the millers to large scale farmers who have maize but they could not agree on the price.

0.8m bags

“We are just from harvesting our main crop and there shouldn’t be talks of a shortage at the moment. Millers have been saying that there is a shortage but I told them that we have enough maize, especially here in Trans Nzoia,” said Dr Nzomo.

However, the CEC pointed out that the county recorded a decline in production of about 800,000 bags during the long harvesting season.

Millers have in the past two weeks raised concern over a shortage of the staple in the country saying that the move was likely to impact negatively on the cost of flour.

“Our production declined marginally from 5.6 million bags in last year’s season to 4.8 million in the current period,” she said.

The decline was occasioned by erratic rains experienced during the planting season this year and an infestation by fall armyworm that affected some farms in the region. The county had estimated that production would be down by 20 percent on the account of poor rains and armyworm attack.

Tim Njagi, a senior research fellow at the Egerton-based Tegemeo Institute of Research and Policy said it is unlikely that there is a shortage of maize in the country because farmers have just harvested the main crop.

[email protected]