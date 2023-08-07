Economy Transport CS to control bus fares in proposed law

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa at a past media briefing on August 27, 2022. He has introduced the National Transport and Safety Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which seeks to amend the NTSA Act, 2012. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By BRIAN AMBANI

More by this Author

The Transport Cabinet Secretary will have powers to put caps on bus fares for public service vehicles (PSVs) in proposed changes to the law, in a move that will set the State on a collision course with private investors.

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa has introduced the National Transport and Safety Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 that seeks to amend the NTSA Act, 2012.

Read: Bus fares to increase from Monday as costly fuel takes toll

If approved by the National Assembly, the amendment will hand the CS for Transport powers to set minimum and maximum fares charged by PSVs plying various routes across the country.

Currently, matatus set their own prices depending on the route they ply, weather conditions especially in Nairobi, distance, time of the day, fuel prices and other considerations with undercutting a prevalent practice utilised by operators to beat competition.

The Cabinet Secretary will also prescribe the mechanisms of reviewing fares charged by matatus as well as measures for ensuring that fares are fair and reasonable.

“The NTSA Act is amended by inserting the following new subsection - the Cabinet Secretary may in consultation with the Authority make regulations prescribing the maximum and minimum fares payable by passengers in the public service vehicles within the country,” says the Bill.

Mr Barasa said the changes to the law will protect commuters from fare increases by matatu operators at a time fares have risen steadily due to a sharp increase in fuel prices.

“The amendments seek to introduce a new section which provides for the development of policy guidelines to regulate the fares payable by passengers in the public service within the country,” said Mr Barasa.

Read: Domestic airlines increase fares on costly jet fuel

“The new section will ensure that the relevant stakeholders are involved in the process of developing such policy guidelines so as to ensure that there are maximum fares payable by passengers in the public vehicles from one point to another to avoid being subjected to abuse.”

→[email protected]