Economy Treasury employee in Sh37m probe wired cash to T-Bills, fixed deposit

Ms Tracy Njoki Kinge. PHOTO | POOL

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

A Treasury official in the Sh37 million corruption probe by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) used part of the money to purchase Treasury Bills and transferred some to savings accounts.

The High Court on Tuesday blocked Ms Tracy Njoki Kinge from accessing Sh18 million in two bank accounts held at Cooperative and I&M banks pending the determination of a case filed by the anti-corruption body.

The EACC says in court documents that Ms Kinge, who has been working at the Treasury as a Finance officer II since 2020, received Sh36 million from National Treasury to her accounts held at Co-op Bank and I&M.

“Tracy Njoki King’e earned an average monthly salary of Sh50,954.53 between March 2020 and May 2022 which amounted to approximately Sh1.35 million during the period under investigation. During the same period, she received a total of Sh37 million as imprests, facilitation and extraneous allowance,” EACC said.

Ms King’e transferred Sh5 million and Sh6 million to two fixed deposit accounts at the I&M Bank on the date of execution of warrants.

She further purchased Treasury Bills for Sh4.6 million from her account at Co-operative Bank leaving a balance of Sh2.7 million.

Justice Esther Maina has barred Ms King’e from transferring or withdrawing the funds pending the determination of a case.

The EACC says in court documents that the funds in the four bank accounts are proceeds of corruption.

The commission’s investigation revealed that between February and June this year, the junior employee received a total of Sh11.9 million titled extraneous and facilitation allowances, yet there have been no withdrawals.

Ms King’e only moved the cash to fixed deposits on the date of execution of a warrant and withdrew a total of Sh450,000, leaving a balance of Sh402,455 in the account in what appears to be an attempt to hide the money.

The order will remain in force for six months and the case will be mentioned on January 26, 2023.