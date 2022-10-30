Economy Treasury CS Ndung’u mulls liability management to swap expensive domestic debt

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u. PHOTO | DIANA NGIILA | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Prof Njuguna Ndung’u, will consider the use of liability management--a strategy largely used by banks facing liquidity shortfalls --to swap the portfolio of expensive domestic debt to lighten mounting repayment burden.

Speaking after the handover Ceremony at the Treasury last week, Prof Ndungú said he would also tap into concessional debt to ease the pressure on the government.

“I’ve rightly been informed that you can actually do liability management and one of them is doing substitutability between the domestic debt which is very expensive and some form of concessional debt so that you reduce the amount of resources being spent on servicing the domestic debt,” Prof Ndung’u said.

Liability management refers to the process of balancing the use of assets and cash flows to minimise the risk of loss from not paying debt on time.

In his new proposal, the CS will be faced with a tough balancing act as the management model will likely curtail the release of the much-needed liquidity and runs the risk of edging out private sector players.

Kenya’s debt increased more than four-fold to Sh8.58 trillion under the reign of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Acknowledging that the government is unlikely to obtain all the funding needed to close the gap in this year’s budget, the CS said the William Ruto-led administration will be keen on first fixing the priority areas, identified as among others tackling the biting drought situation, before focusing attention into capital-intensive projects.

