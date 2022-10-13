Economy Treasury official barred from selling prime land in Nairobi and Naivasha

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The High Court has barred a Treasury official from selling or transferring two parcels of land in Nairobi and Naivasha, pending an investigation by the anti-graft agency over suspicion that they were acquired using millions siphoned from the government.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission said in documents filed in court that Tracy Njoki Kinge received more than Sh36 million from the National Treasury on the pretext of facilitation and extraneous allowances.

The court has frozen two of her accounts holding close to Sh20 million to allow the EACC to investigate the source of the funds.

And Thursday, the EACC said after conducting further investigations, it established that Ms Kinge acquired a plot in Dagoretti for Sh5.9 million and another in Naivasha for Sh2.6 million.

The EACC says the properties were acquired through proceeds of crime and, therefore, should be forfeited to the state.

The anti-graft body says the recovery process will be rendered useless unless the court issues an order freezing the land sale or transfer.

“I am satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the properties sought to be preserved are proceeds of corruption,” the court said and directed EACC to serve Ms Kinge with the petition within seven days.

The case will be mentioned on April 24, 2023.

The anti-graft body says Ms Kinge has been working at the Treasury as a Finance officer II since 2020, with a net salary of Sh50,954. Before that, she worked at the Trade ministry.

The EACC was allowed to investigate her accounts and discovered that besides her salary, she had received a total of Sh24.1 million between February 2020 and March this year.

