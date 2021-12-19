Economy Treasury revives bid to review taxes every three years

By CONSTANT MUNDA

The Treasury has revived a plan that sought to change taxation measures after three years as opposed to annual reviews in enhancing predictability and stability in business environment.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani says the National Tax Policy Framework, which is being developed, will address certainty in taxation that business leaders have argued will help them plan better.

“The government is developing a Medium-Term Revenue Strategy that outlines the tax policy measures and strategies for sustainably raising revenues over the medium term that will ensure certainty continues to maintain tax rates at stable levels through various policy documents,” Mr Yatani says in 2022 Budget Policy Statement.

In 2018, the Treasury had disclosed plans to prepare Finance Bill every three years.

The Bill, which spells out taxation measures to finance the government’s budget, is usually reviewed annually and presented to the National Assembly for approval before the start of the financial year.

The plan, if implemented, will be cheered by the business community that has for years been agitating for a predictable and stable taxation regime to help firms plan for long-term investment strategies.

Some of the taxation measures taken by the Treasury come as a surprise to businesses, eliciting sharp protests as they are enforced within weeks or months after being approved by lawmakers.

Earlier in the year, East Africa Breweries Limited and Coca-Cola unsuccessfully lobbied MPs to have annual changes in excise duty and taxes reviewed every two years and three years, respectively.

“It appears that the inflationary adjustment is an annual practice. This is not sustainable,” Kenya Association of Manufacturers chief executive Phyllis Wakiaga had written in a letter to KRA Commissioner-General Githii Mburu earlier.

“If this trend is not halted, manufacturers of excisable goods will be forced out of business and Kenya becomes net importer of the goods in question.”

The taxman uses the annual inflation adjustment tax that affects excisable goods as a revenue enhancement tool in a country where less than half of eligible taxpayers are compliant, leaving those in the tax net to shoulder most of the burden.

Manufacturers affected by the excise taxes have opposed the annual inflation adjustments, arguing that it leads to price instability and distorts the overall inflation.

The firms have also argued that uncertainty around the rate of annual changes would make it difficult for them to make long-term investment decisions.

