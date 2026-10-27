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Treasury stalls NLC plan to collect land sector taxes

Treasury

The National Treasury building in Nairobi. 

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

By  Constant Munda

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Treasury has failed to implement a Parliamentary directive to authorise the National Land Commission (NLC) to collect government revenue from the land sector.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi missed the June 30 deadline set by the lawmakers following a request by the commission to the Budget and Appropriations Committee.

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