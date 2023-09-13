Economy Treasury to deploy tech, advance import tax to tap ‘Hustler’ billions

The Treasury targets to deploy information technology and advance import taxes in informal and agriculture sectors. ILLUSTRATION | SHUTTERSTOCK

By KABUI MWANGI

More by this Author

The Treasury targets to deploy information technology and advance import taxes in informal and agriculture sectors to rope more Kenyans into the tax net.

In a policy plan for the hard-to-tax sectors, the Treasury proposed to go hard on agriculture and informal sectors — popularly referred to as hustlers — to increase tax yields.

Read: KRA hits used car imports with more taxes, again

“As a subset of the hard-to-tax sector, the greatest challenge in taxation of informal is lack of visibility of taxpayer’s transactions by the revenue administration,” it said.

“For effective revenue collection, the Revenue Authority requires information on the economic activities of taxpayers. However, there has been a challenge with information sharing on players in this sector due to the existing law on data protection,” the Treasury added.

It said that to address these challenges, the government will explore the use of IT and sharing data with county governments, other private third-party data sources, and ministries, departments, and agencies to rope in more people into the tax net.

The Treasury said it plans to use customs data to trace micro and small enterprises (MSMEs) who deal in imported merchandise through breaking bulk consolidated consignments.

Read: KRA to tax small traders per product

“This data can be used to ensure that all taxpayers in the supply chain meet all their tax obligations,” it said, adding that it also plans to introduce sector or location-based presumptive tax which will cover the unique nature of the business.

→ [email protected]