Treasury to periodically review taxes to limit shocks

The Treasury is set to periodically review its prevailing heightened tax rates to limit shocks of revenue underperformance.

A newly published National Tax Policy said the reviews would help the Treasury avoid a “Laffer curve” effect where tax rates affect revenue performance.

“Periodic studies will be undertaken to inform the review of the tax rate, tax incentives, and optimum level of taxation to avoid a Laffer curve effect,” the Treasury stated in its final National Tax Policy paper published last week.

The Laffer curve depicts the relationship between tax rates and revenue, based on a theory by American economist Arthur Laffer.

The Laffer curve follows the logic that tax revenue does not always increase whenever the tax rate increases. It argues that tax revenue is most often not maximised when tax rates are highest due to extenuating circumstances.

This comes amidst a renewed push by the Kenya Kwanza administration to improve domestic revenues as a percentage of GDP. The Treasury expects to net Sh2.91 trillion in ordinary revenue in the financial year starting July 1, up from an estimate of Sh2.45 trillion in the fiscal year ending on June 30.

Despite the burning desire to raise this threshold, the Treasury has previously warned that higher revenue generation is not entirely pegged on higher tax rates in a call for the expansion of the tax base.

“Tax rates themselves cannot generate high tax revenues. If every year you are raising the tax rate, and not actually looking at how you broaden the tax base, things become a little more uncomfortable,” Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung’u said in March.

Despite heavy investments made by the government to transform the tax system including new tax measures and reforms in tax administration, Kenya’s revenue yield has remained below the desired East African Community target of 25 percent of GDP.

“In particular, ordinary revenue as a percentage of GDP has generally been declining over the last 10 years from a high of 18.2 percent in the 2013/14 financial year to 13.8 percent in the 2020/21 financial year. The declining trend is a result of a decline in specific tax heads including income tax, VAT, and excise duty,” the National Treasury notes.

The exchequer notes that Kenya’s tax system has not been buoyant as the annual growth in tax revenue has trailed growth in nominal GDP implying that revenue growth has not been consistently responsive to the expansion of the economy.

Currently, the government is implementing its medium-term revenue strategy with the goal of raising the tax to GDP to about 16 percent in the 2026/27 financial year.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lobbied for the tax base expansion and the reduction of key tax rates by the government to attain an optimal taxation system.