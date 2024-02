Economy Treasury faces uphill task of raising Sh2trn in six months

Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Economic Planning Prof Njuguna Ndung'u. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By VINCENT OWINO

More by this Author

The government faces pressure to raise Sh2.226 trillion in revenue in the six months to June this year, an analysis by a public-funded think-tank showed after it only collected Sh1.4 trillion in tax and non-tax revenue in the six months to December 2023-- accounting for 38 percent of the targeted Sh3.66 trillion in the current financial year.

Read more HERE