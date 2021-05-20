Economy Trial of Chinese contractors in Sh2.5bn mall scandal halted

Lake Basin Mall in Kisumu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary The High Court has stopped the trial of directors of a Chinese company that constructed the Sh2.5 billion Lake Basin Mall in Kisumu, which the anti-graft agency says was inflated to defraud taxpayers.

Justice James Wakiaga said Zeyun Yang and Zhang Jing, who are directors of Edermann Property Limited had established a case that calls for stopping of their trial, to allow them challenge the prosecution.

The judge said the case should be heard and determined within 21 days failure to which the order, temporarily stopping the trial, will be discharged.

The two have been charged with conspiring to defraud the public of billions of shillings in the construction of the mall. They are also accused of bribing members of the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) to overlook the procurement process.

“I therefore find and hold that the petitioners have established grounds for grant of the conservatory orders sought pending the hearing and determination of the petition,” he said.

Others facing the charges are former LBDA chairman Onyango Oloo and the authority’s board members.

Mr Oloo unsuccessfully tried to stop his prosecution.

Justice Wakiaga said the Chinese contractors had placed material before him to show that they are still owed by LBDA for the construction yet face a the fraud charges.

He added that they had tabled evidence to show that the Attorney-General gave the contract a clean bill of health, although it was disputed by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

“The issue at the end of the day would be as to whether the petitioners are being prosecuted as a result of their demand for the settlement of a sum which is lawfully due to them and whether the respondents are using the prosecution so as to frustrate them from enforcing the contract,” the Justice Wakianga said.

The Chinese contractors said that their prosecution was an abuse of power because there is no incriminating evidence against them.

Through lawyer Wilfred Lusi, they said the government had failed to pay debt of Sh645 million and a Sh2.5 billion loan, which was used to finance the construction, was not being serviced. They maintained that the charges were meant to punish for pursuing a legitimate claim.

Mr Lusi added that the case was brought to humiliate and embarrass them and put them to unnecessary expenses and agony while threatening their liberty and disparaging their business.

He further said the matter was a commercial contract and concerns by DPP over inflation of cost can be dealt with in an arbitration.