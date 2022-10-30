Economy Tribunal stops construction of a mall in Nyali

By PHILIP MUYANGA

The National Environment Tribunal (NET) has stopped the construction of a shopping mall within the upmarket Nyali area in Mombasa County.

The tribunal also revoked the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) license, which had been issued for the proposed commercial development of a festival city shopping centre.

It further restrained Pamwhite Limited from continuing with the development of the facility until a proper EIA license is issued by National Environment Management Authority (Nema) in compliance with the law.

In its decision, the tribunal, chaired by lawyer Mohamed Balala said that there was inadequate public participation carried out by Nema and Pamwhite Ltd concerning the project.

The tribunal further ruled that the effects of cancellation of the license would be to cause a repeat of the process that has been carried out including public participation and the ensuing process.

“Considering that the project proponent has not complied with the requirements for the grant of the EIA license for the disputed project, the tribunal cancels the license granted by Nema to Pamwhite Ltd,” ruled the Tribunal.

Mr Hubert Seifert and Ms Esther Gatembu appealed a decision by Nema to grant an EIA license to Pamwhite Ltd for the proposed development.

According to the duo, who were suing as the chairman and secretary New Nyali Residents Association, Pamwhite Ltd in consultation with Nema failed to seek the views of people likely to be affected by the project.

They said after the approval of the project, Pamwhite Ltd was supposed to seek views from the public by publicising the project in a newspaper of national circulation and an announcement on radio of nationwide coverage.

Pamwhite said the appeal lacked merit and ought to be dismissed with costs as the contested licence for the development of its land was issued legally, procedurally and was valid.

