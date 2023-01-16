Economy Truckers need ‘single county’ fire certificate

By PHILIP MUYANGA

The Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (Epra) says a fire department clearance certificate from any of the 47 counties is sufficient to meet the requirements for a petroleum road transportation licence.

Epra said fire department clearance certification of tankers is a standard process that needs not to be repeated between counties.

An affidavit from Epra director of petroleum and gas Edward Kinyua said the clearance certificate ensures that a petroleum road tanker has been inspected and certified by a fire department of a relevant county.

It also says once a tanker has been certified there are no additional checks that would warrant a different county to issue an additional certificate.

Mr Kinyua’s affidavit is in response to a petition by Roy Transmotors Limited and East Africa Petroleum Transporters Association that has sued Mombasa County over the fire department clearance certificate.

The petitioners are challenging the county government’s decision to have Roy Transmotors Ltd get a fire department clearance certificate despite having a valid one from Nairobi.

Epra said the requirement for a fire department clearance certificate from a relevant county government has been a standard licensing requirement since the inception of the Energy Regulatory Commission, its predecessor.

Mr Kinyua further states that Epra has not experienced inter-county issues until Mombasa County started demanding county-specific fire department clearance certificates.

“It would thus be frivolous to demand fire department clearance from all the counties traversed by a petroleum road tanker which sometimes could be many as 20 in one year,” said Mr Kinyua.

He further says that the nature of the petroleum transport business is that it transverses the jurisdiction of several counties and the exact route is not known until a contract to transport is secured by a transporter.

Epra has been named as an interested party in the petition alongside the Council of Governors, the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and the Attorney General.

According to the petitioners, three vehicles belonging to Roy Transmotors Ltd have clearance certificates from the Fire Prevention Department of Nairobi City County.

Roy Transmotors Limited and EAPTA further argue that the Council of Governors (CoG) with the Commission on Revenue Allocation came up with a policy to ensure that once an organization has a certificate from its county of business, it should apply across the 47 counties especially for vehicles in transit to avoid double taxation.

They further say that Roy Transmotors Ltd vehicles were impounded by the county government of Mombasa officials who required the drivers to produce fire department clearance certificates issued by the county.

