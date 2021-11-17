Economy Uhuru signs into law Refugee Bill

President Uhuru Kenyatta on assenting to the Division of Revenue Bill, 2021 at State House, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary The Bill sought to compel the Interior ministry and counties to provide transit centres— temporary housing centres— for refugees and asylum seekers.

Mr Kenyatta signed the Refugee Bill into law on Wednesday after the National Assembly amended the controversial section in the document.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed the Refugee Bill of 2019 into law after initially rejecting it on the grounds that it would compel the State to provide housing and social amenities to asylum seekers.

The Bill sought to compel the Interior ministry and counties to provide transit centres— temporary housing centres— for refugees and asylum seekers.

Previously, State House rejected assent to the Bill arguing that it did not put into consideration, critical infrastructures such as police stations and prisons which would be used as special transit centres by refugees.

Mr Kenyatta rejected the provision saying that it excluded detention centres like prisons, police stations, immigration centres and remands that are under the law used as holding grounds for refugees and asylum seekers.

This comes at a time when Kenya is planning to close two camps holding over 400, 000 refugees by June next year, citing the facilities’ links to terrorism and smuggling of small-arms. These camps are Kakuma and Dadaab— located in Turkana and Garissa counties respectively.

The Bill was returned to the National Assembly Committee on National Security and Administration in September to include the changes.

Mr Kenyatta also signed Foreign Service Bill and the Law of Succession (Amendment) Bill into law.