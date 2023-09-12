Economy Uphill task trying to grow the economy

By CONSTANT MUNDA

The William Ruto administration has struggled to grow the economy since taking power a year ago amid a weakening shilling and high debt repayment costs.

The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) — a measure of the final value of goods and services— grew at the slowest pace of 3.7 percent in five years during the fourth quarter of last year, which marked Dr Ruto’s first full three months in power.

Growth in the first three months of this year was estimated at 5.3 percent, slower than 6.2 percent the year before. This was despite the growth in that period being the fastest in four previous quarters.

Analysts have estimated the economy to have stuttered in the second quarter under the weight of sticky inflationary pressure which cut demand for goods and services, free fall of the shilling against the US dollar and elevated debt servicing costs which ate into cash for development projects.

The year-on-year slowdown is estimated to have persisted into the third quarter [July-September], which was hit by anti-government protests and a spate of new taxation measures that has cut workers’ disposable income.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics is expected to release the official provisional GDP growth numbers for the second quarter in the coming weeks.

Economists have, however, forecast GDP growth in the first full-year period of the Ruto administration to slow down marginally compared to last year’s 4.8 percent.

They cite the depreciating shilling amid a short supply of dollars and increased taxation at a time average rise in salaries has remained below the inflation rate for three years as likely dampers of growth.

The 18.63 percent slide in the value of the shilling against the US dollar since the beginning of the year, while boosting the country’s earnings from exports, has raised the cost of goods in a net import economy.

The analysts are also concerned about the rising cost of credit following the increase in the benchmark interest rate by the Central Bank of Kenya to battle inflation as likely to weigh on private sector investment.

A consensus forecast from 16 world’s leading banks, consultancies and think tanks has, for instance, put projected growth for 2023 at 4.7 percent.

“GDP growth is set to slow in 2023 from 2022. Private consumption will likely decelerate, due in part to tax hikes. Moreover, public spending will ease amid fiscal consolidation efforts,” analysts at Barcelona-based FocusEconomics, which compiled the growth forecasts between July 11 and 16, wrote in the latest consensus forecast report.

Analysts at Moody’s Analytics of the US have projected the softest growth for Kenya among firms surveyed by FocusEconomics Capital Economics at 3.4 percent followed by counterparts at Capital Economics who sees a 3.5 percent expansion.

