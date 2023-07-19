Economy US official Katherine Tais refuses to meet Trade CS Moses Kuria over foul mouth

President William Ruto (third left) with United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai (second left) and other Kenyan and US officials pose for a photo at State House Nairobi on July 19, 2023. Prominently missing is Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria. PHOTO | PCS

By Roselyne Obala

The nasty public tirades and social media posts of outspoken and unapologetic Industrialisation, Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria have landed him in trouble.

This time, the Nation has established that the visiting United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai cancelled two scheduled meetings with Mr Kuria to discuss the trade ties between the two countries.

Sources said Ms Tai was to meet Mr Kuria on Monday at his Two Rivers office but cancelled, labelling him an ‘extremist’ over his unpalatable remarks against individuals and institutions.

Ambassador Tai, who has been in the country from Monday to co-lead a meeting of the US-East Africa Community Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (Tifa) council, is reported to have expressed her reservations with the conduct of the Trade CS.

Mr Kuria was supposed to attend the Tifa council meeting alongside his East Africa Community and Arid and Semi-Arid Lands counterpart Rebbeca Miano but he was reportedly locked out.

Mr Kuria is said to have been labelled an ‘unwanted’ host.

“The ambassador cancelled her planned engagement with Kuria at his office. Today (yesterday), he was blocked from the scheduled meeting with the US official but CS Maino proceeded with her meeting,” disclosed multiple sources within government who spoke to the Nation in confidence.

The isolation of Mr Kuria comes at a time the US is on a charm offensive in Africa and views Kenya as the East Africa Community (EAC) entry hub and affirmed by US Ambassador Meg Whitman as the next Silicon Valley.

Bilateral trade

President Joe Biden’s administration is focused on expanding markets for US goods and services in sub-Saharan Africa and to facilitate efforts to bolster Africa economic development through increased global, regional and bilateral trade.

On July 14 last year, Ms Tai and former Trade CS Betty Maina issued a joint statement launching the US -Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership on eleven areas of mutual interest.

According a communiqué from the Ms Tai’s office dated July 13, her visit marks the 15-year anniversary of the US-Tifa.

During the trip, the visiting diplomat was expected to meet with senior government officials, including President William Ruto, Mr Kuria and Ms Miano.

