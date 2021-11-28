Economy Victims of trafficking asked to seek compensation

Attorney general Paul Kihara Kariuki during the official launch of "FREE AS A HUMAN" an initiative to provoke a conversation on the subject of human trafficking. PHOTO | CHARLES KAMAU | NMG

By Mary Wangari

Kenyans accepting jobs outside the country have been asked to be more vigilant to ensure they do not end up as victims of human trafficking.

Austria’s Permanent Representative to Kenya Christian Fellner says most cases of trafficking occur because job seekers do not conduct due diligence before signing the contracts.

“Before appending your signature, you should always cross-check your contract with someone who is well conversant with the law to check for any loopholes that may lead you into modern slavery,” Mr Fellner said at the Austrian Embassy during the tenth anniversary of HAART Kenya, an organisation that campaigns against human trafficking.

"Clauses on employee safety, freedom of movement and communication are among the most important to watch out for," he said.

HAART Kenya founder and director Radoslaw Malinowski said victims of human trafficking should seek compensation from the traffickers under the law.

“Victims can actually be compensated by the person who trafficked them and this is what most people do not know,” Malinowski said.

“The greatest challenge has been prosecution. Human trafficking is an internationally organised crime. As more awareness is spread, prosecution of the perpetrators will become easier,” he added.

HAART Kenya commemorated 10 years, saying it had rehabilitated more than 700 victims of trafficking in Kenya.

“Over the last 10 years, HAART Kenya has been a home to thousands of human trafficking victims. Despite having to deal with highly traumatizing stories, we have seen individuals grow and rebuild their lives through our support. We plan to put in place more shelters and programs to help end human trafficking in Kenya,” said the Chief Executive Officer.

However, Mr Odera was quick to point out that robust strategies are needed to combat human trafficking since the rate of poverty, which is a great catalyst of human trafficking, also skyrocketed in the wake of the global pandemic.

In efforts to fast-track the rehabilitation of human trafficking victims, HAART Kenya launched a report dubbed Emergency Support of Human Trafficking in Kenya during Covid-19.

