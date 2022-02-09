Economy Water CS Sicily Kariuki resigns to run for Nyandarua governor seat

Sicily Kariuki, the Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation. PHOTO | POOL

By STEVE OTIENO

Water Cabinet Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has resigned to contest for the Nyandarua gubernatorial seat.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ms Kariuki said she is seeking an elective position in order to bring development to Nyandarua County.

“This is a position of planning, consulting and of asking the what-if questions. When my campaigns kick-off, you will know more,” the CS said.

“I'm humbled by the achievements attained in my ministry so far. I am going to take my leadership experience which spans over 30 years to Nyandarua,” she added.

Ms Kariuki said she would work with like-minded leaders in Nyandarua and the national government in the next phase of her career.

She did not reveal what political party ticket she is vying on, only saying she's in talks with other leaders. However, she noted that she will be “where President Uhuru Kenyatta will be and I hope it will be Jubilee.”

The CS joins three other Cabinet Secretaries and more than a dozen senior officials who have resigned to run for elective office.

