Economy Yatani halts duty on eggs for hatching to boost chicks supply

A poultry farmer attends to his hatchery in Kisumu. PHOTO | ELIZABETH OJINA | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary The Treasury has recommended a waiver of the 25 percent excise duty on imported eggs, which reduced imports and cut local production of day-old chicks in the country.

The Treasury introduced the 25 percent duty on imported fertilised eggs last year to protect local farmers, triggering a shortage of day-old chicks.

The price of eggs jumped 25 percent last month, piling pressure on households, at a time when the cost of other basic commodities has also increased.

Import duty on eggs for hatching has been removed to boost the supply of chicken products amid a shortage that has led to record prices.

The Treasury has recommended a waiver of the 25 percent excise duty on imported eggs, which reduced imports and cut local production of day-old chicks in the country.

This ultimately has driven the cost of chicken and eggs to record levels on reduced supply.

The Treasury introduced the 25 percent duty on imported fertilised eggs last year to protect local farmers, triggering a shortage of day-old chicks.

“Last year, the Excise Duty Act was amended to introduce excise duty on all imported eggs. This was meant to protect local producers of eggs. However, we have noted that the tax has adversely affected the hatching business as there is insufficient local capacity to supply all the required eggs for hatching,” said Mr Yatani.

“To address the situation, I propose to exempt from excise duty eggs for hatching imported by licensed hatcheries upon recommendation by the responsible Cabinet secretary.”

The price of eggs jumped 25 percent last month, piling pressure on households, at a time when the cost of other basic commodities has also increased. A tray or crate is currently retailing at Sh450 from Sh360 in early February.

Traders have cited the sharp increase in price on the shortage locally amid dwindling supplies from Uganda following tight surveillance at the border that has stopped eggs that were being smuggled in the country.

Hatcheries rely on imported fertilised eggs mainly from Turkey to meet the high demand from local egg incubators.

The exemption of duty will come as a major boost not only to consumers but also for large hatcheries that rely on imported eggs to meet their customers' needs.

