Yatani says no vacuum at Treasury as officials eyeing seats told to quit

Ministry of National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By BRIAN NGUGI

More by this Author Summary Mr Yatani on Wednesday told the Business Daily that he will declare whether he will quit his position to pursue politics at “an appropriate time”.

Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani says there is no vacuum at the Treasury days after the government ordered all public officials seeking elective office to quit by February 9.

Mr Yatani on Wednesday told the Business Daily that he will declare whether he will quit his position to pursue politics at “an appropriate time” on the sidelines of an event where he presided over the launch of the budget-making process.

“Let me assure you there is no vacancy in the office of the National Treasury CS….Whether I run or not that will be communicated at the right time,” Mr Yatani said in response to Business Daily queries.

Mr Yatani spoke as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s chief of staff and head of public service, Joseph Kinyua, ordered top officials including Cabinet Secretaries seeking elective seats to hand over all public assets under their dockets and quit in line with the February 9 deadline.

“It is notified that all…public officers who intend to seek elective posts in the 2022 General Election scheduled for 9 August 2022 are required to resign from their office,” said Kinyua in a circular to all to the Cabinet secretaries, the Public Service Commission, Council of Governors, Judiciary and Parliament.

“It is further guided that those comprehensive handover notes should lay emphasis on work plans in progress, annotate all public assets handed over, status of priority national development programmes…any other matter of significance.”

Pressure is expected to mount on President Uhuru Kenyatta to reorganise his Cabinet in the coming days. At least five Cabinet secretaries, four principal secretaries, a dozen of chief administrative secretaries have expressed an interest in elective seats in the August 9 poll.

President Kenyatta’s Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita has also expressed interest in elective politics.

