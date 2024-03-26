Life & Work Navigating the blurred line in workplace nicknames

A nickname can be a source of motivation or discrimination to the bearer. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By WANGU KANURI

Name-calling is a common practice in the Kenyan corporate workplace. From low-level employees to the C-suite, nicknames define relationships among colleagues and can be a helpful barometer of the organisation’s health.

Yet, a nickname can be a source of motivation or discrimination to the bearer, necessitating organisations to develop policies to guide what is acceptable to maintain a conducive workplace.

