Addicted to the chase: Kenya's hustling culture

By MARION SITAWA

Phil Don Omondi does not remember when he last had good-quality sleep. To sleep, he says, is to cut his chances of survival in an economy that offers slim pickings for decent employment opportunities.

As such, he is ever ‘chasing the bag’, a phrase common in his social circles describing a drive to accumulate monetary resources to sustain one’s desired lifestyle.

“My value is tied to how much I produce, making it obligatory to always be on the grind,” he says of the hustle culture that has him pursuing several income streams.

“Everyone is trying to survive. In fact, it’s like news when you only have one source of income to get by on,” says Phil.

The hustle culture, which refers to a lifestyle of constantly working in search of financial success, is gaining traction in Kenya and globally.

The trend is fueled by several factors, including a burning desire for independence and freedom, increasingly challenging economic times that call for a boost in income streams, and technological advancements.

Young people are especially turning to hustling out of frustration at the lack of formal employment opportunities, with those equipped with basic technical skills preferring short-term e-jobs from local and international providers.

The big switch

This was the case of Phil, owner of Triple Shots Kenya in Donholm, who had a short stint in formal employment before deciding hustling was his only route to success.

“I tried freelancing in film production for two years. There were times when there was no work, and it can lock you out completely,” he says.

When he could not take the uncertainty any more, he decided to change careers to procurement and logistics. The labour market then reacted, and he was employed by a local insurance firm.

When he got the job, it seemed things were finally paying off. But soon, he became uneasy. He desired greater freedom to pursue his dreams, but the structured working hours could not allow him. He started feeling like the new job was holding him back.

“It’s not easy to move faster when someone controls your time. You are like a puppet,” says Phil.

It did not help that his income was only enough to meet his basic needs for transport, food and rent for his house.

“There was nothing to save. It is not sustainable, especially if you don’t hold a major position,” he says of the thinking that informed his decision to go back to employment.

Self identity

The 27-year-old says he is more of a businessman than a working professional. As a businessman, he is always on the lookout for a lucrative business that will be self-sustaining and grow over time.

“I have the time to do my things and even run other small business ventures. Currently, I have ventured into growing sugar cane, which I hope will be lucrative,” he says. “It can never be enough.”

Even among those still in the formal workforce, moonlighting has become a norm as they try to compensate for the shortfall in their end-of-month earnings.

Irene Naliaka says for the first few years of her career, she worked as a petrol station manager for one of Kenya’s leading oil marketing companies.

“I was struggling to make ends meet despite my position as a manager. I could not juggle a second job at the time because my work was so demanding,” she says.

Her hustling journey started when she got a managerial job at a road construction company.

“This job had more to offer, and I had the time to build up any side business I wanted without being overburdened.”

The mother of four started sourcing rice from Mwea in Kirinyaga and selling it in bulk. “One of my clients who had seen the rising demand introduced me to this business,” she explains.

Then, she ventured into the business of transporting imported cars from the Kenyan port of Mombasa to Uganda. “I would make about two weekly trips to Uganda, which was not very demanding. That’s how my rice business entered the Ugandan market.”

Soon, Irene had identified a market for men’s accessories such as shoes, belts, and watches, which she would source abroad.

The unseen hiccups

Irene’s success has, however, not come without a cost.

“I missed my son’s prayer day at school because I had travelled to Uganda. I had planned to make it in time for his big day, but...,” says the widow.

She adds, “I never got over it because my son still blames me for not being there because he did not have a guardian by his side, unlike his classmates.”

This is not her only guilt. She is also frustrated that she does not spend quality time with her family like she used to.

“Things have changed because I just have to go all out. I have become a phone-call-away parent because I am rarely seen in the house.”

She, however, says she has no choice but to push on because her greatest fear is not giving her children the life she had planned.

Phil has also had his moments of doubt.

“Sometimes I wish I had chosen another way to survive, but unfortunately, this is what I have,” he says. There are days when he says he has no time to rest.

Re-evaluated work life

Career coach Beatrice Muthoni, who has been in practice for eight years, says people are showing a renewed interest in reordering what they want from work and life.

According to research released recently by research firm Infotrak, 45 percent of Kenyans have taken on a second job to supplement their income, while 41 percent have reduced their spending on non-essential items, with only five percent managing to maintain a comfortable lifestyle.

“We wanted to find out how Kenyans are coping with economic adversity that we are facing as a country, and a majority (73 percent of Kenyans)are either in severe economic situations or are struggling to make ends meet,” said InfoTrak research manager Johvine Wanyingo.

Beatrice argues that the current entrepreneurship boom is not a matter of choice but survival.

“We have been forced by circumstances to innovate, which isn’t bad. But that’s why you’ll find that most of these mushrooming companies will be playing in the minor leagues for the longest time, while others will collapse shortly after they start,” says Beatrice.

Only one percent of women and two percent of men hold decent jobs in Kenya. This is according to a December 2023 study that evaluated whether Kenyans, especially women, held jobs that would enable them to lead fulfilling lives.

One of the notable reasons for this, noted the University of Nairobi study, is that the Kenyan economy is largely informal due to a host of issues, including a lack of relevant skills, unconducive business environment, multiple licence requirements for businesses, insecurity, corruption, lack of goodwill to promote Buy Kenya Build Kenya brand, and high taxation policies.

Ms Muthoni notes that new side hustles include digital content creation, brand influencing, e-commerce, academic writing, graphic design and others.

“Entrepreneurs are moving away from the long hours and hard work that was once the ultimate status symbol,” she says.

Ms Muthoni adds that for many, employment has been heralded as irreversible, with pundits arguing that as the economy continues to struggle and layoffs become more likely, people will redouble their efforts to diversify their income streams.

The big tech multinationals that emerged and flourished in the early 2000s have been cited as the foundational layers of the hustle culture narrative, with many noting that they showed how to build giant companies from small beginnings.

How to protect your mental health as you hustle

Learn to switch off your work mode and balance it with your personal life.

Set clear boundaries and make time for self-care.

Prioritise self-care over other commitments, such as journaling for mental health, exercising and spending time with family and friends.

Don’t beat yourself up if things don’t go according to plan. There is always room for another attempt.

Take regular breaks from your routine to allow your mind to rest.

