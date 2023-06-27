Life & Work Are your management tactics driving away top performers?

By SCOTT BELLOWS

Picture a thriving ecosystem of corporate productivity. A figurative forest of soaring, fruitful trees. These thrive as high-calibre employees, innovative minds and diligent workhorses who push the organisation toward growth and success.

But what happens when this lush canopy begins to dwindle, leaving behind a patchy landscape dotted with mushrooms, the employees who lack the flexibility or opportunity to shift to greener pastures?

The driver of this unfortunate transformation often originates from the very top commensurate with the arrival of a new executive or manager who ushers in demotivating policies or techniques.

The impact can be likened to the introduction of an invasive species into a fragile ecosystem, disrupting the balance and driving away the inhabitants who once thrived there.

Firstly, top performers detest bureaucracy. They understand the value of their time and energy. They behave like swift, focused leopards, streamlined for efficiency, capable of quick decisions, and executing action plans.

Introducing unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles into their paths stands like asking these agile creatures to drag heavy weights while they hunt.

The increased time it takes to navigate through the red tape can diminish their sense of achievement and job satisfaction.

Instead of focusing on strategic and value-adding tasks, they find themselves entangled in the frustratingly slow pace of administrative duties.

Secondly, when managers curtail the autonomy of these star performers, it proves akin to putting a lid on a pressure cooker.

Over time, it can lead to an implosion of creative and innovative ideas. Picture an ecosystem thriving with life and activity, then suddenly, a dark cloud shadows its vibrant expanse, sucking away its vivacity.

The autonomy that once allowed employees to chase beneficial ideas and add value to the organisation now lies choked.

Consequently, the once fertile ground of innovation and progress withers away, and in its place, the seeds of dissatisfaction and frustration begin to sprout.

Once their creative freedom gets clipped, the organisation's brightest minds might start seeking other ecosystems where their talents can bloom.

Thirdly, imagine an environment where a predator steals the hard-earned kill of another. The metaphor shows what happens when a manager misrepresents an employee's work or projects as his or her own.

It subsides as a violation of trust, a breach of an unspoken social contract that can devastate the professional relationship.

Employees who witness such integrity violations may lose faith in their leadership. The erosion of trust can destabilise the ecosystem, turning it hostile and suspicious.

Fourthly, managers who restrict information flow or insist on controlling an employee's networks can disrupt the harmony within the organisation.

Proverbially, it is akin to a lion insisting on marking its territory around a rabbit’s burrow. Why should the rabbit give up its home, its connections, and its established survival strategies?

Existing relationships with clients, donors, regulators, or partner organisations are rooted in trust and history.

They surely do not comprise assets that can be handed over like a baton in a relay race.

Fifthly, when a new manager or executive introduces an atmosphere of uncertainty, it spreads through the organisation like a forest fire. Employees need predictability and stability in their roles, payroll, and benefits.

They want to grow within their organisation without fear of sudden, disruptive changes. An environment filled with uncertainty about the future, job security, or unexpected role changes can breed anxiety and discontent.

Finally, when it comes to organisational justice, the scales must always balance. Employees seek fairness in terms of promotions, terminations, and the application of policies.

A new boss who displays favouritism is like a disruptive element, throwing the ecosystem off balance. Employees who see the scales of justice tilt unfairly may decide to migrate to more equitable environments.

In conclusion, a harmonious organisation where all levels of staff can grow, innovate, and succeed is akin to a lush forest teeming with life.

However, the introduction of disruptive, demotivating management tactics can lead to the loss of the most resourceful, industrious, and talented employees.

Like majestic trees making way for simple fungi, an organisation might find itself diminished, struggling to regain its earlier vibrancy and productivity.

Managers and executives should be cognizant of these consequences. They must strive to foster a positive, supportive work environment that values employee contributions, encourages autonomy, and upholds fairness and trust.

As in a forest, where each organism plays its part in sustaining the whole, each member of an organisation contributes to its overall success.

Losing the best performers to invasive management practices can result in a talent exodus that leaves only the mushrooms behind.

The survival and success of an organisation are intricately linked with the satisfaction and motivation of its employees.

Hence, it becomes crucial for those at the helm to nurture, not uproot, their best talent. Only then can an organisation maintain its lush, thriving ecosystem and prevent it from transforming into a mere mushroom forest.

