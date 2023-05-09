Arts Beef season 1: Stunning show guaranteed to leave you on edge of your seat

"Beef," the 2023 American A24 dark comedy-drama series created by Lee Sung Jin for Netflix, is a magnum opus of creative storytelling that offers a deeply nuanced exploration of the human condition.

With its surrealist artwork and Willy Wonka-esque production company, A24, the show offers a truly unique viewing experience.

The story

At the heart of the show is a case of road rage that spirals out of control, ultimately leading to the unravelling of the lives of two individuals, Danny Cho and Amy Lau, played by the incredibly talented Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.

As the story unfolds, viewers are taken on a journey that delves into the complexity of human emotion, exploring themes such as anger, family dynamics, childhood trauma, and financial struggles.

The art

One of the most striking aspects of "Beef" is its appreciation of art, with each episode featuring a unique and visually stunning surrealist artwork that sets the tone for what's to come.

The main character works in a gallery, and the show's overall aesthetic is a testament to the power of design and art in general.

From world-class cinematography to skilful editing and pacing, "Beef" is a masterclass in visual storytelling.

The characters

The show's real strength lies in its characters, each of whom is fleshed out, distinct, and driven by clear and well-realised motivations.

The one character that I was most impressed by was Junie, played by Remy Holt, who at first may pass as a generic side character, but with time the child becomes the centrepiece of the overarching narrative of the show.

Other standout characters include Isaac, Paul, Bobby, and Michael, who inject humour and a sense of unpredictability into the storyline.

The performances of Yeun and Wong are simply outstanding, delivering emotionally charged and nuanced portrayals of their characters.

Yeun's portrayal of Danny is particularly impressive, as he manages to make the audience empathise with a character who makes some questionable decisions throughout the show.

The showrunners did an excellent job of making sure every shot and every line of dialogue served a purpose in moving the story forward.

The music

The music in "Beef" is also worth mentioning.

My perception of the utilisation of pop-rock music to conclude each episode was less than favourable, as I believed that it diminished the already exquisite standard of the show and fails to accurately convey the customary style of productions commonly associated with the A24.

The direction

A discerning observation of mine was that I found it quite effortless to differentiate between the directing styles of the two primary directors, Hikari and Jake Schreier, who oversaw the majority of the episodes.

Hikari's directorial approach imbued the scenes with a palpable sense of energy and motion, achieved through deft pacing and editing techniques that kept the characters and dialogue flowing naturally and at a brisk pace.

Hikari masterfully employed a variety of camera angles and editing techniques to enhance the drama and emotional impact of each scene.

In contrast, Jake Schreier's episodes were marked by a more melodramatic tone, with pivotal emotional moments accentuated in his directorial style.

The pacing of his episodes hewed closer to the formulaic style of a typical Netflix show, with little experimentation in terms of editing and pacing, relying instead on already-established techniques.

While Schreier's style may seem more formulaic, it is noteworthy that his directorial approach evolved throughout the series, culminating in the most intense episode of the show which was episode 9.

Episodes 1, 4, and 5 were helmed by Hikari, while Jake Schreier directed episodes 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, and 9, which were the most emotionally charged episodes of the series.

The writer of the show Lee Sung Jin's direction of the show's finale exemplified the distinctive A24 style.

While being cathartic and unconventional, the director effectively portrayed the peculiar and idiosyncratic elements that are commonly linked with A24.

"Beef" is fundamentally a program that delves into the aftermath of our decisions and the impact of our feelings on them.

Its ability to evoke laughter and tears in equal measure leaves a profound effect on viewers, even long after the program has ended.

With its innovative narrative, impressive imagery, and outstanding acting, "Beef" is a must-see for those seeking a stimulating and emotionally charged viewing encounter.

All 10 episodes are available on Netflix.

