Arts 2023 roundup: The year of Kenya's theatrical explosion

Full cast of 'Bigger Boys of Shibale' at Kenya Cultural Centre June 25, 2023. PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU | NMG

By MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

There were so many theatre performances staged in 2023 that it was difficult getting around to see them all.

“We watched more than 300 plays in 2023,” Peter Ndoria, Chairman of the Kenya Theatre Awards Jury told the BDLife.

“We tried to see everything since we wanted to make sure that we’d be fair when we chose the winners of this year’s Kenya Theatre Awards."

But as hard as they tried, it wasn’t always easy to reach all the venues where shows were being staged. What also proved a challenge was the fact that multiple shows would be happening simultaneously. But Ndoria says the jurors tried to share responsibilities so that if all of them couldn’t see every single show, at least one or more among them did see the double-booked performances.

The jurors’ problem reflects the fact that no umbrella organisation could manage thespians’ timetables.

Nonetheless, there was an explosion of theatrical activity since the lockdown was lifted. It’s been happening among new groups like Zillaz Arts, Astar Players, Hall of Fame Entertainment, Short Shorts Productions, and Beyond the Mainstream.

Equally, more established groups, like Heartstrings Entertainment, Crony Players, Prevail Arts, Aperture Africa, Liquid Arts, Igiza, Son of Man, Renegade, Millaz, ChemiChemi Players, Legacy Arts, Baraka Opera Kenya, and Nairobi Performing Arts Studio, have all been active this past year. So have the universities and secondary school drama clubs like those found at Strathmore, Braeburn, Brookhouse, Braeside, and even at Gifted Kids Premier Academy.

But none of these groups could have performed well without outstanding directors, of which we saw many. They included thespians like Sitawa Namwalie, Sammy Mwangi, Amar Desai, Stuart Nash, Martin Kigondu, Brian Orino, Mugambe Ngithe, and Wreiner Mandu, as well as Ted Munene, Terry Munyeria, Julisa Rowe, Ogutu Muraya, Zippy Okoth, Njeri Mwangi, and Mavin Kibicho.

And just as important as the directors are, the playwrights could be considered even more so since it’s indigenous scriptwriters who create the fabric for shaping our fresh, new Kenyan theatre. We have been advocating for the local writers and poets to step into the theatre realm for quite some time. At last, they are doing it, and it’s a wonderful unfoldment of originality and progressive artistic expression to see.

Included in that unfoldment is everyone from Fred Mbogo, Sitawa Namwalie (for Escape) Martin Kigondu (for Matchstick Men), Ogutu Muraya (for Maaraba Initiatives), Mark Wabwire (for Bigger Boys of Shibale), and Mugambe Nthige (for Supa Modo), Zippy Okoth (for Zanzi Madness), to Brian Orina (Men of Ambition), Wakio Mzenge (for Ijumbe), Peter Tosh (Fragments), Saumu Kombo (for Millaz Players) and Mavin Kibosho (for Guns of War).

One only hopes the playwrights will keep track of their scripts so that eventually, they can follow John Sibi Okumu’s example. He just published a six-play compilation of his writings, including Meetings, which was just directed and staged by Martin Kigondu and Prevail Arts.

Sibi had been inspired by the late, great African American playwright, August Wilson, who wrote a series of six plays reflecting African American life in the 20th century. Sibi was so impressed with Wilson’s work that he wrote his six aiming to reflect issues that impacted Kenyans’ lives in their six decades of Independence.

In 2023, we watched a wide variety of productions, starting with comedies (by everyone from Heartstrings, and Crony to Aperture Africa, General Theodore and other Kikuyu companies as well as comedies in Luhya, Dhuluo, and Kisii). We also watched dramas (like 1984), thrillers (like 39 Steps), and musicals, (including that very British breed of musical theatre, the Pantomime).

We saw several solo performances by Zippy Okoth, Sitawa Namwalie, Julisa Howe, Mugambi Nthiga, and Mufasa among others), and several two-handers, The Island with Emmanuel Shikuku’, Matchstick Men with Bilal Mwaura, and Wakio Mzenge and Sam Psenjen in Ijumbe which was also the premier performance of Wakio’s new theatre company, Theatre beyond the Mainstream (TBM).

We watched opera when Baraka Opera Kenya presented Amahl and the Night Visitors and we delighted in seeing ‘Improv’ (or improvisational) theatre from the company of ‘Because You Said So. We even saw ‘Oliver the Musical’ transformed into ballet, directed by Cooper Rust.

Finally, we capped off the year by watching nearly two weeks of performances by both local and international theatre groups from 18 countries and four continents at KITFEST, the Kenya International Theatre Festival.

So now, people are asking, which was the best show, but we’ll leave that for the judges to decide.

