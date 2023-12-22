Arts Arnold Savior unleashes wit in 'If Wishes were Horses’ effortlessly

By MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

Heartstrings Entertainment took full advantage of one of their newer members this past weekend when they made Arnold Savior the MC of the night.

They also gave him the complicated comedic role of Solomon, the night watchman in their weekend run of If Wishes Were Horses. Savior is an organic wit and comedian who uses every bone in his body to create a style of physical comedy that feels natural and effortlessly hilarious.

As the MC he came out on the Alliance Francaise stage in Nairobi and didn’t just produce a few funny quips and let the show roll. He warmed up his audience with a series of short seemingly improvised skits that had us howling with laughter, his humour transcending barriers of language, culture, and community bias. Then, he disappeared, only to reappear a few minutes later.

He returned as Solomon, the sleepy night watchman whose neglect of his job led to the most consequential heist and burglary to hit the home of Immaculata.

Immaculata (Jane Njaramba) is the kept woman who sees her ‘keeper’, the man who pays for her flat, food, and luxury lifestyle, including three fundis, once every three months. Her lover, Mheshimiwa (Fischer Murage) is a married man, which is why he visits her so sporadically.

The story’s intrigue unfolds after we’ve met Immaculata and her staff, Solomon, the watchman, Fernand, the compound guard (Timothy Ndisii), and Kalondu (Angel Kioko), the house help hired to keep Immaculatah content and prepared to receive him whenever he came visiting.

In the first scene, Immaculata reprimands them for their laziness. Then she sleeps and the lights go off. Then comes the flashlight, apparently checking if it’s clear to come in. Then someone in a black hoodie climbs through the window and proceeds to clear the living room of anything of value, including Immaculata’s expensive computer. But before he can escape, he hides, hearing Immaculata rising from her bed, and for some reason rushing to the sitting room to check her pregnancy test, which is positive.

For her, it’s distressing news. Having no one to talk to about this disruptive discovery, she calls and spills everything to her mom. It’s all overheard by the burglar who remains hidden until Imma goes back to bed.

The next day, Immaculata doesn’t seem that bothered by the heist although she calls the three in and demands an accounting. Where was the watchman, the compound manager, and the cook?

These are the same questions Mheshimiwa asks, having just arrived. But moments before he comes in, a strange woman arrives, unannounced and looking for a job. She is self-assured and wants to speak with the Madam, who doesn’t intend to hire her.

But once the petite Regina (Bernice Kyalo) starts to inject her opinion and defend Immaculata when Mheshimiwa asks her for an explanation, she looks like she has a job. But once she continues offering him more relevant information, the woman’s knowledge of the situation bowls him over.

He quickly hires her for big bucks to supervise the household on his behalf. Her power grab is impressive, although the workers, including Immaculata are not pleased with having a spy in their midst. Mheshimiwa also has a lecherous eye for her. She tells him she cannot be bought. We know, however, that this was nothing but a strategically-planned lie to gain more of his admiration and bring her closer to his purse.

When he asks her what she would do if she was given a flat by someone, she said she’d sell it to buy land and livestock.

He is further impressed by her practicality and candour, little knowing that she quietly mentioned to one of her workmates that she was the burglar. It’s a line that nearly gets lost. But now we can understand how she obtained the secrets she seemed to know.

But the real shocker comes when she claims Immaculata is pregnant, which is true. Of course, he wants to know ‘who dunit’? It could hardly have been him.

Now is when Regina comes out with great mental guns to accuse all the men and the women of cheating right and left, among one another. Finally, the climax of the play comes as Mheshimiwa asks who the women want the most, and who’s the daddy in Immaculata’s case. They all rush to embrace Solomon, the watchman! So the mystery is solved, but it’s a stunner nonetheless.

[The story is dedicated to the campaign '16 Days of Protest vs Gender-based Violence’]

